Back 4 Blood No. 33 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.



From the week ending Oct. 30, Back 4 Blood ranked as the No. 33 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

Back 4 Blood is a co-op first-person shooter from the creators of the Left 4 Dead franchise.

The title includes a 4-player co-op story campaign, competitive PvP multiplayer, and a new rogue-lite Card System to adjust gameplay.