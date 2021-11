Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Tomb Raider 20th Anniversary Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, and Tomb Raider: Legend.

The sale ends Nov. 4.