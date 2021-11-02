Xbox Shocktober Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Shocktober Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent off select titles.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Resident Evil 7, The Medium, Diablo Prime Evil Collection, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 2 and DOOM Eternal.

The sale ends Nov. 4.