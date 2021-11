Microsoft Corp. this week released Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 in Oct. 2021.

In Nov. 2021, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer Moving Out Nov. 1st to the 30th and Kingdom Two Crowns from Nov. 16th to Dec. 15th.

The Xbox One through Backward Compatibility will offer Rocket Knight from Nov. 1st to Nov. 15th and LEGO Batman 2 DC Super Heroes from Nov. 16th to the 30th.