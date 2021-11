Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Halloween Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Halloween Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, DOOM Eternal, Scarlet Nexus, Resident Evil 2, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Code Vein, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

The sale ends Nov. 3.