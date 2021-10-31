PSN holds PS5, PS4 Games Under $15 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Human: Metro Exodus, Streets of Rage 4, Fall Flat, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, PC Building Simulator, Metal Slug Anthology, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack, The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga, Aragami: Shadow Edition, and Ys Origin.

The sale ends Nov. 10.