MacBook Pro M1 price cut post M1 Pro, Max release

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. is selling Apple Inc.’s MacBook Pro M1 below MSRP post release of the MacBook Pro M1 Pro and M1 Max.

This week, the MacBook Pro M1 sells at $1,169, below the $1,299 MSRP.

The MacBook Pro M1 includes a 13-inch Retina LED display, M1 chipset with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch is powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max chipsets. The M1 Pro features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 16-core GPU, 200GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 32GB unified memory. The M1 Max features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 32-core GPU, 400GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 64GB unified memory.