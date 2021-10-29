Mario Party Superstars drops to Nintendo Switch

October 29, 2021

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Mario Party Superstars for the Nintendo Switch.

The title includes more than 100 mini-games from prior Mario Party installments, in addition to online play for up to four players.

It sells at $59.99.


