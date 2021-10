Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the NIS America Fall 2021 Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 83 percent.

Discounted titles include Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory, GOD WARS The Complete Legend, Langrisser I & II, Lapis x Labyrinth, Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Ys III: Lacrimosa of Dana, and SNK 40th Anniversary Edition.

The sale ends Nov. 7.