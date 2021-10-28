MacBook Pro M1 Pro sold out at retailer

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. sold out of Apple Inc.’s new MacBook Pro M1 Pro due to high launch demand.

This week, the MacBook Pro 14-inch held a sold out status. It is accepting orders for a future restock.

Current ship dates from Apple for the M1 Pro base model is between Nov. 18 and Nov. 26, though select Apple Stores in the U.S. have stock for walk-in customers.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch is powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max chipsets. The M1 Pro features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 16-core GPU, 200GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 32GB unified memory. The M1 Max features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 32-core GPU, 400GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 64GB unified memory.

Apple claims the M1 Pro delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than the M1, and up to 2X faster GPU performance.

Both models include the Magic Keyboard, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, SDXC card reader, MagSafe 3, ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and up to 17 to 21 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at $1999, and the MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at $2499.