PlayStation Plus Oct. 2021 titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be removed from PlayStation Network division next week.

PS Plus titles Hell Let Loose (PS5), Mortal Kombat X (PS4), and PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4) will be removed Nov. 1.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.