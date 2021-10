Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the EA Halloween Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by more than 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Burnout Paradise Remastered, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Unravel Two, Lost in Random, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition.

The sale ends Nov. 1.