Sony Corp. this week will release the PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset Midnight Black to retail.

The PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset includes 3D Audio support for the PS5, noise-cancelling microphones, and up to 12 hours wireless play with the built-in rechargeable battery.

The final product is compatible with the PS5 and PS4.

It will be sold Oct. 29 at $99.99.