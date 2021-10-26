Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Service deploys

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes the option to play select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles with local and online multiplayer functionality.

Nintendo 64 titles include Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis 64 and Yoshi’s Story.

Sega Genesis titles include Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, and Phantasy Star IV.

In addition, Nintendo Online members can purchase new Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis wireless controllers.

The 12-Month Individual Membership sells at $49.99 and the 12-Month Family Membership sells at $79.99.