macOS Monterey deploys

Apple Inc. this week released macOS Monterey to Mac computers.

The 12GB update can be downloaded via Software Update.

macOS Monterey includes new Focus and Quick Note features, Live Text in photos, AirPlay to Mac functionality, city exploration in Maps, in addition to new Tab Groups and a streamlined tab bar for Safari.

SharePlay functionality, in which users can stream movies and TV shows while on a FaceTime call, and Universal Control for cursor control between macOS and iPad OS to drag and drop files between operating systems, will be available this fall.