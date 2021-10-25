HP Pavilion x360 11.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop review: 2-in-1 for the road

The HP Pavilion x360 11m-ap0023dx is a solid budget option for travelers or students who need full Windows PC functionality and entertainment in a small device.

The 11m-ap0023dx includes a 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) IPS touchscreen, Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Quad-Core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SATA 3 M.2 SSD for storage. The modest setup was decent Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, browsing, 4K streaming, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Boot times and Windows Updates are quick thanks to the built-in SSD drive. The screen resolution could be higher but is typical for budget hardware.

In addition, the device has plenty of ports for road warriors, including an HDMI out, USB-C port, two USB-A ports, micro SD card reader, and even a headphone jack. Unfortunately, the hardware can’t be charged via USB-C and requires a standard laptop charging brick.

The x360 line includes a 360 degree geared hinge so the screen can flip back to turn into a tablet, or be set in canvas mode to write or view content. The hinge is very durable and sturdy in all orientations. The built-in keyboard is a decent size and easy to type but not remarkable.

The final product ships with Windows 10 Home S mode. We turned off S mode and upgraded to Windows 11 through Windows Update. Performance was unchanged and battery life averaged about 6 to 7 hours with battery saver turned on.

For work-from-home buyers, the built-in 720p wide camera is mediocre but can get the job done with the loud built-in mic. The dual speakers, tuned by Bang and Olufsen, are great when viewing content and robust for such small hardware.

The HP Pavilion x360 11m-ap0023dx is a great value for both work and entertainment on the go. It was purchased on sale at $279.99.