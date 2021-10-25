Halo Infinite Campaign previewed

Microsoft Corp. this week previewed the Campaign component of Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

In Halo Infinite, The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of Zeta Halo. Users will have an open world map and can choose objectives to complete in an order of their choosing. In addition, weapons can be upgraded with Spartan Cores.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The multiplayer component support 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

The release will include the Halo Infinite Epic Campaign the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free-to-Play components.

Co-op functionality and Forge will be added in post-release updates.

It will be sold Dec. 8.