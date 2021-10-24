PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Days Gone, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection, Resident Evil Revelations, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Blood & Truth, Shining Resonance Refrain, Ruinverse, and Override 2: Super Mech League.

The sale concludes Oct. 27.