Xbox Series X|S 512, 2TB Storage Expansion Cards to deploy

Microsoft Corp. this week announced new Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for the Xbox Series X|S.
The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card will be sold at Walmart and select retailers in mid-Nov at $139.99.
The Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card, par of the Designed for Xbox Limited Series, will be sold in Dec. at $399.99. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card utilizes the foundation of the Xbox Velocity Architecture to match the 2.4 GB/s 1/O throughput performance of the internal storage. The 1TB Storage Expansion Card sells at $219.99.
