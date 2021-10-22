Xbox Series X|S 512, 2TB Storage Expansion Cards to deploy

October 22, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week announced new Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for the Xbox Series X|S.

The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card will be sold at Walmart and select retailers in mid-Nov at $139.99.

The Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card, par of the Designed for Xbox Limited Series, will be sold in Dec. at $399.99.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card utilizes the foundation of the Xbox Velocity Architecture to match the 2.4 GB/s 1/O throughput performance of the internal storage.

The 1TB Storage Expansion Card sells at $219.99.


