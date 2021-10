NPD Group Inc. this week said 2K Games’ NBA 2K22 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Sept., NBA 2K22 ranked as the No. 3 software title based on dollar sales.

NBA 2K22 includes new tactical offense, skill-based dribbling, shooting and dunking.

The final game includes up-to-date rosters and historic teams.