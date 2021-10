Microsoft Corp. this week released pre-load functionality to Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The file size totals between 103GB to 116GB.

Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico and include a new campaign mode to explore the region.

The final game will include authentic artwork and locations, including the Grand Caldera Volcano and Guanjuato.

It will be sold Nov. 9.