Deathloop No. 6 at retail

NPD Group Inc. this week said Bethesda Softworks’ Deathloop for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Sept., Deathloop ranked as the No. 6 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Developed by Arkane Studios, Deathloop is a first-person action title in which users can sneak or shoot their way through imprisonment in a time loop.

Each new loop offers new clues and hints to take out targets before the day resets.

The final game includes a retro-future, 60’s inspired environment.