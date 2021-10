Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the EA Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include F1 2021, Madden NFL 22, Skate 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, UFC 4, Apex Legends – Champion Edition, Dirt 5, It Takes Two, Knockout City, and Star Wars Squadrons.

The sale ends Nov. 1.