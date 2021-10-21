Tales of Arise No. 4 in Sept.

NPD Group Inc. this week said Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.’s Tales of Arise for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Sept., Tales of Arise ranked as the No. 4 software based on dollar sales.

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in the Tales action RPG franchise which will include a new set of characters, updated combat and trademark series gameplay.

The final game is powered by the Unreal Engine 4.