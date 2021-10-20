Madden NFL 22 holds No. 1 sales in Sept.

NPD Group Inc. this week said EA Inc.’s Madden NFL 22 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC ranked as the top-selling video game software title in Sept.

For the month, Madden NFL 22 ranked as the No. 1 software title based on dollar sales.

It ranked at No. 1 the month prior.

Madden NFL 22 includes new Dynamic Gameday for real-world data to emulate player and team tendencies, coaching staff management, practice rep regulation, an enhanced season engine, and unified progression between Face of the Franchise and The Yard.