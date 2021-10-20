How the macOS menu bar will support the MacBook Pro M1 Pro/Max camera notch

Apple Inc. this week released new developer documentation to configure the menu bar for the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch hardware, which includes a new camera housing that occupies the top center of the display.

MacOS full-screen support will automatically account for the camera area and move all content below the notch. Or developers can program a custom full-screen experience to keep content in unobscured areas to the left and right of the camera.

Menu bar items that run past the camera module may be hidden or titles can truncate.

Developers can turn on compatibility mode to avoid the camera housing area and display content below the notch.

Finally, when users move their mouse past the camera module, the mouse cursor will move underneath the camera housing.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch will be powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max chipsets. The M1 Pro features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 16-core GPU, 200GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 32GB unified memory. The M1 Max features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 32-core GPU, 400GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 64GB unified memory.

Apple claims the M1 Pro delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than the M1, and up to 2X faster GPU performance.

Both models include the Magic Keyboard, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, SDXC card reader, MagSafe 3, ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD notch camera, and up to 17 to 21 hours of battery life.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at $1999, and the MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at $2499. Both will be sold Oct. 26.