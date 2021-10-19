Xbox Game Pass drops Into the Pit

October 19, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Into the Pit to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Nullpointer Games, Into the Pit is a retro FPS in which the user must enter dungeons, rescue survivors, and upgrade powers.


