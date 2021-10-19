PS5 No. 1 hardware in Sept.

NPD Group Inc. this week said Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as top-selling video game hardware in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Sept., the PS5 ranked as the No. 1 best-selling video game hardware in both units and dollar sales.

Sony sold 2.5 million PlayStation 5 units in Q1. It has sold 10.1 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q1 revenue of $5.62 billion. It held an operating profit of $760 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 63.6 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 46.3 million.