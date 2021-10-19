Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to deploy

Google this week announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the latest products in the Pixel smartphone product line.

The Pixel 6 will sport a 6.4-inch display at 90Hz, 50MP wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide camera, 8MP front camera, matte aluminum finish, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4614mAh battery at $599.

The Pixel 6 Pro will utilize a 6.7-inch display at 120Hz, 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 48MP telephoto lens, 11.11MP front camera, an aluminum frame, 12GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 5003mAh battery at $899.

Both will incorporate the new Google Tensor custom-built SoC said to offer 80 percent faster performance than the Pixel 5.

The final product will include Android 12 and the Material You design language for new animation and design framework.