Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Black Friday Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Black Friday Price Guaranteed Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select hardware and software in a limited promotion for My Best Buy and TotalTech members.

Advertised titles include Oddworld: Soulstorm, Godfall, CrisTales, Turtle Beach – Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset, Seagate 2TB External Game Drive for Xbox, Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, and GreedFall Gold Edition.

In addition, it is holding a PC Gaming Sale that discounts select desktops, laptops, monitors, storage, and accessories.