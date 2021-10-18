PSN holds PS5, PS4 Extended Play Sale

October 18, 2021

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Extended Play Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Extended Play Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Madden NFL 22, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Dirt 5 Year One Edition, The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition, and Control: Ultimate Edition.

The sale ends Oct. 27.


