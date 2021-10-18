MacBook Pro M1 Pro, M1 Max to deploy

Apple Inc. this week announced the new MacBook Pro, which can be optioned with two brand new processors for power users2.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch will be powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max chipsets. The M1 Pro features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 16-core GPU, 200GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 32GB unified memory. The M1 Max features an up to 10-core CPU, up to 32-core GPU, 400GB/s memory bandwidth, and up to 64GB unified memory.

Apple claims the M1 Pro delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than the M1, and up to 2X faster GPU performance.

Both models include the Magic Keyboard, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, SDXC card reader, MagSafe 3, ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD notch camera, and up to 17 to 21 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at $1999, and the MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at $2499. Both will be sold Oct. 26.