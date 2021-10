Apple Inc. this week announced the third generation AirPods which feature spatial audio.

The new AirPods include the H1 chip with computational audio for sound with Adaptive EQ and Dolby Atmos support.

Battery life has been extended to six hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charge case, which includes MagSafe wireless charging.

The final product hold an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

It will be sold Oct. 26 for $179.