Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Retro Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Streets of Rage 4, The Escapists 2, Cuphead, Hero Express, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Star Hunter DX, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, and Ys Origin.

The sale ends Oct. 18.