Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles battles PS5, Xbox, PC

Sega Corp. this week released Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by CyberConnect 2 Co., Ltd., Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena battle fighting game to include an Adventure Mode and Boss Battles.

In the title, Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered by a demon. He subsequently must become a demon slayer to save his sister and kill the demon that destroyed his family.

The final game includes English and Japanese casts from the anime.

It sells at $59.99.