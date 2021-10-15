Alan Wake Remastered No. 5 at UK retail

BUSINESSPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5XBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

October 15, 2021

GfK Chart-Track this week said Epic Games’ Alan Wake Remastered for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Oct. 9, Alan Wake Remastered ranked as the No. 5 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

Alan Wake Remastered is a third-person action title that includes new 4K graphics, enhanced cutscenes and The Signal and The Writer DLCs.

It sells at $29.99.


Previous Story:
Xbox Free Play Days drops Halo, Borderlands 3, Dirt 5
Next Story:
Xbox Game Pass drops The Good Life

Comments are closed.