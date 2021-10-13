PSN PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

October 13, 2021

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include God of War, LittleBigPlanet 3, Resident Evil 6, Sonic Mania, Persona 5, Yakuza 0, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dead Rising 2, Super Bomberman R, Metal Slug XX, Mega Man 11, Onimusha: Warlords, Valkyria Chronicles 4, The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match, and Ikenfell.

The sale ends Oct. 15.


