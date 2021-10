GfK Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s FIFA 22 ranked as the top-selling game title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Oct. 9, FIFA 22 ranked as the No. 1 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

FIFA 22 includes a new goalkeeper system, true ball physics, Explosive Sprint for acceleration when dribbling or defending, and new attacking tactics.