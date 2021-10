Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Blockbuster Games Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles.

Discounted titles include Returnal, Resident Evil 3, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, Outriders, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, DOOM Eternal, New Gundam Breaker, The King of Fighter XIV, Nioh, and Shenmue III.

The sale ends Oct. 13.