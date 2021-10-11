Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles to battle PS5, Xbox, PC this week

Sega Corp. this week will release Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by CyberConnect 2 Co., Ltd., Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena battle fighting game to include an Adventure Mode and Boss Battles.

In the title, Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered by a demon. He subsequently must become a demon slayer to save his sister and kill the demon that destroyed his family.

The final game will include English and Japanese casts from the anime.

It will be sold Oct. 15.