Best Buy restricts PS5 restock to Totaltech members

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week restricted sales of Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 to Totaltech members.

The PS5 product page disclaimed that purchase was limited to members with access to the event.

Totaltech, which sells at $199.99 per year, is a new membership program that offers free 2-day shipping, up to 24-months of product protection, an extended 60-day return and exchange window, and access to exclusive member pricing and events.

The PS5 has held limited stock since launch in Nov. 2020, with restocks sold out immediately after dispatch.

Sony sold 2.5 million PlayStation 5 units in Q1. It has sold 10.1 million units to date.