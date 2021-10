Warner Bros. Games this week will release Back 4 Blood to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Back 4 Blood is a co-op first-person shooter from the creators of the Left 4 Dead franchise.

The title will include a 4-player co-op story campaign, competitive PvP multiplayer, and a new rogue-lite Card System to adjust gameplay.



It will be sold Oct. 12.