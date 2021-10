Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the WB Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Mortal Kombat 11, Injustice 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Hitman 2, LEGO The Hobbit, Scribblenauts Showdown.

The sale ends Oct. 11.