Sony Corp. this week is holding the Hidden Gems Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Judgment, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, It Takes Two, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Bayonetta, Contra Anniversary Collection, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle, and Mochi Mochi Boy.

The sale ends Oct. 20.