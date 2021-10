Sony Corp. this week said 2K Games’ NBA 2K22 ranked as the top download at the PlayStation Network in Sept.

For the month, NBA 2K22 ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

NBA 2K22 includes new tactical offense, skill-based dribbling, shooting and dunking.

The final game includes up-to-date rosters and historic teams.