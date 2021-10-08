Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order sales deploy

Apple Inc. this week held pre-order sales for the Apple Watch Series 7 at the Apple Store.

The Apple Watch Series 7, to be released Oct. 15, will include 20 percent more screen area with 1.7mm borders. The display itself is 70 percent brighter than the prior model. The chassis will sport more rounded corners and the entire structure is more durable and crack resistant, with IP6X dust certification and WR50 water resistance.

Charging with a USB C charger will yield 33 percent faster charging than the prior model.

A new Apple Watch Hermès variant will be sold with new straps including a Circuit H Single Tour leather band and a new Gourmette Double Tour band inspired by Hermès dog collars from the 1930’s.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be sold in five new colors starting at $399.