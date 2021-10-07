Sonic Colors Ultimate No. 3 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sega Corp.’s Sonic Colors Ultimatefor Sony Corp’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Oct. 3, Sonic Colors Ultimate ranked as the No. 3 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Sonic Colors Ultimate is a high-speed adventure title in which users must maneuver through hazardous obstacles in an interstellar amusement park.

The final game includes 4K / 60FPS fidelity for the PS4 and Xbox One.