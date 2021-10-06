Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to unlock Sora

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released announced the Sora DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

Sora, from the Kingdom Hearts franchise, will be released to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Oct. 18.

Challenger Pack 11, part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, is sold at $29.99. It includes Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Kazuya from Tekken.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest entry in the fighting franchise that includes characters from all prior Super Smash Bros. titles, in addition to Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid.

Updates include faster combat, new attacks, new items, and new defensive options.

Modes include Classic Mode, Stamina Battle, Final Smash Meter, Squad Strike, Tourney Mode, Smashdown, and Training.

The final game includes 4-player and 8-player battles, and is compatible with all Super Smash Bros. series amiibo, including new Inking, Ridley, and Daisy amiibo products.