Xbox Game Pass drops Scarlet Nexus

Microsoft Corp. in Sept. released Bandai Namco Games America Inc.’s Scarlet Nexus for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series.

In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.

The final game includes a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.

Scarlet Nexus utilizes Smart Delivery for optimization across the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.