Microsoft deploys new Surface devices

Microsoft Corp. this week released new Surface PCs to retail.

The Surface Pro 8 includes a new 13-inch 120Hz touch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, two USB-C / Thunderbolt 4 ports, 5MP front camera, 10MP 4K rear camera, and Wi-Fi 6 starting at $1,099.99.

The Surface Go 3 has been updated with a Intel Core i3 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration that will be sold at $629.99.

The dual-screen Surface Duo 2 includes two 5.8-inch AMOLED 90Hz displays, a new Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, 8GB RAM, new triple lens rear camera array for 4K/60FPS video, new side notification bar, and fingerprint power button starting at $1,499.99.

New Surfaces devices include Windows 11 pre-installed.